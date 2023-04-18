For years now, we've heard about Apple's mixed-reality headset and how it's going to be a revolutionary new product for the company when it arrives. And while anticipation runs high for some, so far, we're still just waiting to get a sliver of confirmation that thing really exists. Although we've already had plenty of iPhone leaks for this year, Apple is playing this one extremely close to the chest, with all current and past reported information simply coming in the form of leaks and rumors.

For the most part, with everything that's being reported, it's hard to imagine how this product will have an impact and how the company will even really harness its power. With all that said, a new report has emerged, shedding some light on the possibilities of what's to come. As Apple begins the process of ramping up its software efforts for its upcoming device, we're getting a small glimpse of what kind of features could arrive to the new headset. It's software and apps are probably going to be the most crucial part of this product, because without compelling reasons to use this hardware, it won't be able to keep the attention of the public.

According to Bloomberg, Apple will offer a wide variety of apps for its new headset, focused on entertainment and productivity. Gurman expands that there should be apps for gaming, collaboration tools, viewing sports, and fitness. Apple will also make FaceTime available on its new device, but the version for its mixed reality headset will feature virtual 3D avatars that will be shown when participating in calls, giving users a better sense of connectedness when communicating with each other.

In addition to custom apps for the headset, Apple will also offer its more familiar apps found on some of its other products on the headset as well. But these will be a near identical version of the app, or one that has been slightly modified to take advantage of the experience on the headset. This would give users access to popular Apple staples like Safari, Calendar, Contacts, Mail, and more. By bringing these apps to the headset, it should provide an adequate buffer, just in case the firm isn't quite ready to deliver a slew of impressive apps from the start.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also states that Apple will also bring its other popular apps to the platform like Apple Books and Fitness+, giving users a completely different experience when compared to its counterparts on the iPhone or iPad. Apple will also harness its new Freeform collaboration tool, making it easy to work together with others on different kinds of Apple devices. Without a doubt Apple will leverage all its existing apps and services in some way in an attempt to sway consumers and even developers to get on board with its latest product.

For the most part, companies investing in VR have failed to capture a mass audience so far because there isn't anything that's alluring enough to make consumers invest time or money in the new products. Apple is hoping to change this with its headset. As far as when this headset will first be seen, for now, Gurman states that it should make its debut sometime in June. This would align perfectly with WWDC 2023, set to take place from June 5 through June 9. While the headset will be shown off at the event, sales of the device are set to take place a month later with pricing reportedly coming in at $3,000.

While there have been numerous reports about the hardware up until now, but there has yet to be concrete evidence of what we should expect. But from previous reports, the headset could be powered by custom Apple silicon and feature an H2 chip typically found on its audio products for low latency communication. When it comes to the materials of the device, it has also been reported that it could be composed of premium materials like aluminum, glass, and carbon fiber. A pair of 4K micro-LED displays could be used, and while it sounds excessive, cameras numbering in the double digits could be equipped on the headset.

In Gurman's latest report, he reiterates how the headset will feature some type of dial interface, which will be similar in function to what is found on the Apple Watch. This control interface will allow users to seamlessly transition from AR to VR environments. While not all that functional on its iPhone and iPads, Apple's Siri could also become a big component of this device. The device will run on top of what's being dubbed right now as 'xrOS', which according to Gurman is based on iOS.

As far as other controls, users will be able to rely on hand gestures and eye movements, with the product having capabilities to track booth. There could also be a biometric iris scanner, used for security features and conducting transactions. While it remains to be seen just how convenient interacting with this device will be, apparently, it will feature a keyboard set in the digital space, and will also hardware keyboards as well. Again, it's hard to say just how much of this is real, but Gurman is known to have a pretty good track record, so if all goes to plan, it will be interesting to see what arrives in June.