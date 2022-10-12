Apple Music finally arrives on Xbox

It’s been a long time coming, but Apple Music has finally arrived on Xbox consoles. Previously, Apple prevented users from accessing the service on Xbox consoles, requiring users to get creative with clever workarounds. Now, without much fanfare or press, the app has made an appearance on the Xbox store and is now available for download for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and the Xbox One. Microsoft wil also make Apple Music and Apple TV available on the Microsoft Store.

The Apple Music app for Xbox looks similar to what you would find on PlayStation consoles, giving users a nice big clean interface. Xbox users will now have access to over 90 million songs, thousands of curated playlists, music videos, personalized playlists, and more. Users will be able to enjoy music from the service while playing games or just navigating the console, thanks to background playback support.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you’re interested in accessing Apple Music for Xbox, users will simply need to download the app, then sign in with their Apple ID. If you do not have an Apple ID or Apple Music account, you will need to create one. Furthermore, those that are using Apple Music for the first time will be granted a free month of service. Currently, Xbox offers support for Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, TuneIn Radio, SoundCloud, Vevo, and more.

Microsoft recently updated its Xbox service in September, offering a revamped look for its Full Library view in the Games and Apps section. The update makes it more seamless for users to access the games they have available on their consoles and different streaming services. Furthermore, the update also introduced a new way to install apps and games, giving users the option to select different default installation locations. In addition to console updates, the September update also brought s new feature to PCs. The latest feature introduced allowed users to generate a shareable link for all captured content.

Source: Windows Central