Apple Music beta for Android references unreleased Apple Classical app

Last year, Apple acquired Primephonic to further improve its classical catalogue on its music streaming service. The company promised that it would launch a separate app –focused on classical music — in early 2022, as it shut Primephonic down. While the Cupertino tech giant didn’t share a specific date to when the app might arrive, it’s running out of time to meet its “early 2022” deadline. The good news, though, is that the latest beta of Apple Music on Android references an Apple Classical app. This hints at the company’s progress towards launching the dedicated classical music app.

As per a 9to5Google report, Apple Music version 3.9.0 (beta) on Android mentions the company’s unreleased Apple Classical app. The newly-added string suggests that certain classical tracks on Apple Music will be playable in the new app — with a dedicated button play the chosen track in Apple Classical. It’s unclear how different the new app will be when compared to Apple Music. It could have a different UI that highlights and surfaces information that classical music enthusiasts tend to care about. The music streaming service primarily revolves around promoting new hits, so the upcoming app could have an updated approach to how users discover new music. We also expect Apple Classical to be bundled with the company’s existing music subscription service.

<string name=”open_in_apple_classical”>Open in Apple Classical</string>

Apart from references to the unreleased Apple Classical app, this beta version of Apple Music introduces updated Home Screen widgets. Instead of having a static, red background, the widgets now adapt to the cover art of the song you’re playing. However, their user interface (UI) is still buggy and not perfected. We could be weeks away from seeing a stable, public release of the app.

