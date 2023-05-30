Having launched on iOS earlier this year, Apple Music Classical is now available on Android. As spotted by 9to5Mac, the app is now listed on the Google Play Store, and is available to all Android users with a subscription to Apple Music or Apple One. Ironically, Apple is yet to release the app on Mac, iPad, or Apple CarPlay, making this one of the rare occasions when an Apple service is available on non-Apple devices before being released on all Apple platforms.

Apple Music Classical is a standalone classical music app that originally launched on iOS in March 2023. The app offers ad-free streams with up to 192 kHz / 24-bit lossless audio and supports spatial audio with Dolby Atmos. It also includes one of the largest libraries in its genre, including five million tracks comprising both vocals and instrumentals. The Apple Music Classical library includes not only timeless classics and masterpieces from composers like Beethoven, Mozart, and Tchaikovsky, but is also enhanced regularly with new releases from up-and-coming musicians.

The app is based on the now-defunct classical music service Primephonic that Apple acquired in 2021 before promptly shutting it down in the following weeks. Back then, Apple announced plans to launch a standalone classical music app by the end of 2022, although the actual launch was delayed by a few months. With the launch on Android, Apple Music Classical is now available on both leading mobile platforms, but it remains to be seen when Apple will roll it out for Mac and iPad users.

Apple Music Classical works with all Apple Music subscriptions except the Apple Music Voice Plan. It is also available in most markets where the main Apple Music service is available, except for China, Japan, Korea, Russia, and Taiwan. So if you live in any other country where Apple Music is available, you should be available to download Apple Music Classical on your Android device right away. Another good news is that the app only requires Android 9 Pie and above, meaning it should be compatible with most Android smartphones in operation today.