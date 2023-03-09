It almost seems like a lifetime ago when Apple purchased Primephonic, a music streaming app that was focused solely on classical music. While Apple did shutter the service after purchase, it did fold some of the elements of the music app through its Apple Music service, but the experience wasn't quite the same, omitting many of the details that made Primephonic special. Well, it looks like Apple is finally ready to deliver a unique classical music experience, debuting Apple Music Classical, a music streaming app that will focus on classical music, offering high-quality Lossless audio and tons of data about the music to keep any classical buff satisfied.

Although the app does take cues from Apple Music, the company states that the app was "designed specifically for classic music." Perhaps the most important item is that this will not cost Apple Music subscribers any extra, but users will be required to download a completely separate app in order to listen to all the music. The music will stream up to 192 kHz at 24-bit Hi-Res Lossless and will also offer support for spatial audio, creating a truly immersive experience.

While Apple Music Classical will be a great place for veteran classical music lovers, it will also be an excellent starting point for beginners as well. The service will provide access to over five millions tracks, and it will also offer a number of curated playlists, making it easy to enjoy some of the best classical music produced. In addition to the music, the app will also have deep dives into the composers, with insightful biographies, and even guides to some of the most popular works.

Search is also made easy, yet specific, thanks to new categories like conductor, composer, work, and catalog number. As stated before, this is included with Apple Music subscriptions and won't cost any extra. However, users will need to download the Apple Music Classical app in order to take advantage. The service will go live starting on March 28.