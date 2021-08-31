Apple Music is adding classical music content from Primephonic

Apple has acquired Primephonic, a classical music streaming service, and the company plans to integrate the app’s functionality and playlists into Apple Music. A release shared by Apple reveals that Apple Music subscribers will soon be able to enjoy a significantly improved classical music experience. The company also plans to add better browsing and search capabilities, by composer and by repertoire, detailed displays of classical music metadata, and other new features to Apple Music in the coming months.

Talking about the acquisition, Oliver Schusser, VP of Apple Music and Beats, said, “We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favorite for classical enthusiasts. Together, we’re bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we’ll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world.”

The release further reveals that Primephonic is no longer accepting new subscribers and the service will be taken offline starting September 7th. Next year, Apple plans to launch a dedicated classical music app, which will feature Primephonic’s classical user interface and a host of additional features.

If you’re an exiting Primephonic subscriber, you’ll receive a prorated refund back to the original payment method based on the days left in your subscription. You will also get six months of Apple Music for free. This will give you access to all of Primephonic’s classical albums in lossless formats, along with hundreds of classical albums in Apple Music’s Spatial Audio. Primephonic will send out emails to current subscribers with additional details and a link to redeem the free Apple Music subscription in the coming days. For more information, check out the FAQ section on Primephonic’s website.