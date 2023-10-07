Apple Music is one of the most prominent subscription services offered by the iPhone maker. It first launched back in mid-2015 and has received some major upgrades throughout the past eight years. Today's it's Spotify's biggest rival, offering an extensive catalog of lossless music, in addition to tens of thousands of curated playlists. So, how did Apple Music get here? Let's take a walk down memory lane.

2015: Initial launch

Source: Apple

Apple Music launched on June 30, 2015, offering the world a solid alternative to Spotify. One of the biggest highlights of its launch was availability in over 100 countries. At the time, Spotify was mostly available in more developed countries, and Apple's move pushed it to expand its reach soon after.

The Apple Music catalog started with 30 million songs, and its app was available across compatible iPhones, iPads, iPods, Macs, and Windows PCs. Apple TV and Android support then followed towards the end of that year. Since then, Apple has de-emphasized iTunes as it pushes users to pay for recurring subscription.

2016: Lyrics arive

With iOS 10 in 2016, Apple Music got its first major redesign. It introduced a black-and-white user interface that focuses on large fonts and elements. More notably, though, lyrics integration debuted with this overhaul, allowing users to sing along to their favorite tunes. This update also retired the dedicated Connect tab, where artists could post updates for their fans. The Connect functionality lived on for a couple more years, but it simply no longer had a tab of its own.

2017: Annual membership

2017 wasn't exactly a big year in the Apple Music department when it comes to user-facing features. Perhaps the most prominent change was the introduction of an annual membership, which saved users $20 per year at the time. For reference, the individual plan cost $10/month back then, while the annual tier cost $100.

2018: Dis-Connected

Arguably, the biggest change to Apple Music in 2018 was the complete retirement of the Connect functionality. With artists addressing their fans on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, keeping Connect around didn't make much sense. So in late 2018, artists could no longer post to the platform, and, in 2019, the post history was eradicated.

2019: For You, for you

Source: Apple

In 2019, Apple started to heavily personalize the For You tab based on each listener's unique taste. As a result, this tab started to surface more relevant recommendations, instead of listing generic trending tracks. Notably, 2019 was the first year to offer a Replay experience, where users could check their listening stats for the year and add a playlist for their top 100 songs to their library. More importantly, though, iOS 13 introduced the ability to view time-synced lyrics that year. And lastly, macOS Catalina finally retired the iTunes app in favor of Music when it launched in 2019, and the company made a web player available in beta.

2020: Live lyrics on macOS

While live lyrics debuted on iOS in 2019, Mac users didn't get a taste of the feature until 2020. That year, the Apple Music web player also launched as a stable release, after the company beta-tested it for months. Furthermore, in 2020, Apple Music on iPhone started to surface new releases a user could be interested in at the top of the Library tab. This made it easier for users to spot new songs or albums they'll likely enjoy.

2021: Spatial Audio and Lossless

Source: Apple

2021 was a big year for Apple Music, as the service started offering subscribers Dolby Atmos and Lossless tracks at no additional cost. Tidal at the time used to offer a Hi-Fi plan for Lossless streaming, but it cost almost double as Apple's solution. This turned Apple Music into a tempting platform for audiophiles looking to spend less.

Additionally, in 2021, Apple launched the Voice plan for $5 per month, enabling iDevice users to enjoy the service for a cheaper price. Though, this plan obviously lacks some privileges, such as manual music selection, and it revolves around voice commands through Siri.

2022: Karaoke made simple

In 2022, the Cupertino firm introduced the Apple Music Sing feature, which muffles the vocals of songs and highlights the instrumental music. Coupled with time-synced lyrics, this feature makes it extremely convenient to enjoy a karaoke night with just an Apple Music subscription.

2022 also marked the year of Apple Music reaching over 100 million songs, triple the initial catalog that was offered in 2015. It also overhauled the Replay annual recap, offering subscribers more detailed stats revolving around their listening habits during a certain year.

2023: Classical tracks get a dedicated app

This year has been pretty major in terms of Apple Music features. First, we got the Classical app, which offers fans of the genre a dedicated application that focuses on composers and their works. The Apple Music Sing feature also got an upgrade with tvOS 17, allowing users to appear on their TV screens while singing. With the latest iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 betas, there's also a new favoriting system and an AI-powered feature that suggests songs to add to your existing playlists.

What's to come

With Apple Music being one of the company's most popular digital offerings, we can expect more upgrades to come in the future. For starters, the company has already confirmed that collaborative playlists will be arriving soon, allowing multiple users to contribute to a single playlist. That's not to mention the upcoming ability to trigger a nearby HomePod using an Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2.

Though, what I personally keep hoping for is proper Handoff support between all Apple devices. To this day, there's still no equivalent to Spotify Connect in Apple Music, which I find exceptionally shocking, considering the company’s tight ecosystem. In 2024, maybe?