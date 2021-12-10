You can now listen to Apple Music on Nest devices in Canada

Apple Music is available on a wide range of platforms, including the company’s operating systems, Android, Windows, and more. The latest additions are Google Nest devices in Canada. Users there can now take advantage of the music streaming service using their voices. The setup process is straightforward, and you can even set Apple Music as your default player “for a seamless integration and playback experience.”

Google Canada has announced in a blog post that Nest devices in the region finally support Apple Music. The company states that you can now ask Google Assistant on Nest and other Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays to play your favorite music through Apple’s service. Users will be able to ask for certain playlists, genres, artists, albums, songs, moods, radios, and more.

To set it up, just head to the Google Home app on your smartphone and link your Apple Music account to it. You will also have the option to set it as the default music player in the same app. Supported Google Nest devices include the Nest Mini, Nest Audio, Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. Apple Music subscribers in Canada will get to stream on more devices than ever before.

Apple Music launched back in mid-2015. The service has slowly evolved and now includes more advanced features. These include Dolby Atmos support, lossless audio, and time-synced lyrics. The company still doesn’t offer an equivalent to Spotify Connect for handing off your queue between devices, apart from the HomePod. However, Apple is launching a budget-friendly Voice plan with iOS 15.2‘s release. The new plan only works on Apple devices through Siri. It also lacks some extras, such as lossless audio and Spatial Audio support. It’ll be available for $4.99/month (instead of $9.99 for the regular, individual plan) in select regions, potentially as early as next week.

