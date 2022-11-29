Apple Music has launched a revamped Replay website for 2022. This time around it features more detailed statistics. Here's how to check yours.

It's our favorite time of the year. Now that the Black Friday and Cyber Monday madness has passed, it's time to take a step back, anticipate the magical holiday season, unwind, and — in this case — rewind. Every year, by early December, the biggest music streaming services tend to start providing their users with statistics revolving around their listening habits. For many people, including me, it's a fun way to look back and preview the past year from a musical perspective. Spotify Wrapped has always stood out — showing its users fun statistics that Apple Music Replay would partially miss out on. This year is different, though.

9 Images

Close

The great thing about Apple Music Replay is that, unlike Spotify Wrapped, users get to access the dedicated playlist and data all year round. Though, this time around, the iPhone maker has revamped its Replay website. It now offers shareable, story-like cards highlighting the data and playing relevant tracks in the background. This approach very much reminds us of Spotify Wrapped. However, it still isn't integrated into the Apple Music app, and you will need to visit the webpage to view it.

5 Images

Close

To access your Apple Music Replay 2022 statistics, follow the steps below:

Visit replay.music.apple.com in the web browser of your choice.

Click on Get started .

. You will be prompted to sign in with you Apple ID. Do that.

Voila! Click on Play your highlight reel to view the story-like summary.

to view the story-like summary. You can also scroll down to view a full list of your top songs, albums, playlists, artists, etc.

At the very bottom you will find a shortcut to open your Replay 2022 playlist in the Apple Music app. This playlist will remain accessible to you for as long as you're subscribed to the streaming service.

What's your top song of 2022? Let us know in the comments section below.