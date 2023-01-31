Unlike Spotify, Apple Music releases its Replay playlist early each year. Although the music streaming service usually releases the playlist sometime in mid-February, it has released the playlist early this year. Despite the early release, the Replay 2023 playlist is pretty much the same as in previous years, ranking the top 100 songs you've been listening to for easier access.

You can find the Replay 2023 playlist in the Listen Now tab of the Apple Music app on your phone, iPad, or Mac, or you can access it through Apple Music for the web. The playlist ranks your favorite songs from 1 to 100 and updates weekly to reflect any changes. By the end of the year, Apple Music freezes the playlist, and you can revisit it later to look back at your favorite songs of that particular year.

In addition to giving you quick access to your top songs, the Replay 2023 playlist also shows detailed statistics, like top albums and artists of the year, on the Apple Music web app. The web version also shows play counts and hours listened. All of these stats are updated weekly, making it easy for users to track their data.

Last year, Apple Music offered an additional feature with even more statistics about users listening history. The streaming service introduced a richer Replay experience last November, featuring shareable, story-like cards highlighting noteworthy statistics and playing relevant tracks in the background. The new approach worked a lot like Spotify Wrapped, however, it wasn't available on the Apple Music app. We expect Apple Music to share a similar experience later this year, and it might even arrive with more new features in tow.

Via: MacRumors