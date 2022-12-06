Apple Music Sing is launching worldwide later this month to subscribers with compatible iPhones, iPads, or Apple TVs. Here's what you need to know.

When it comes to the battle between Apple Music and Spotify, the latter tends to be superior in many aspects. That's especially true when it comes to its music discovery and recommendation algorithms, the quality of yearly recap statistics, continuity across different devices, and more. Nonetheless, Apple Music still offers many selling points, including system-level support on the company's devices, lossless and spatial audio support for the same price, etc. In an attempt to further lure undecided subscribers in, the Cupertino firm has just announced a brand-new feature — Apple Music Sing.

Apple Music Sing offers multiple lyric views to help fans take the lead, perform duets, sing backup, and more — all integrated within Apple Music’s unparalleled lyrics experience. Coupled with an ever-expanding catalog that features tens of millions of the world’s most singable songs, Apple Music Sing makes it fun and easy for anyone to participate, however and wherever they choose.

Available to subscribers globally later this month, Apple Music Sing will enable iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV 4K (2022) users to sing along to their favorite tunes. This new offering will support several features, including adjustable vocals, real-time lyrics, background vocals, and duet view. This means you will get to control a song's vocal levels, while viewing the animated lyrics, with support for multi-singer tracks. In addition to that, the iPhone maker will launch 50 dedicated playlists that include some of the most popular and compelling songs with proper optimization for the new Apple Music Sing feature.

Apple doesn't specify when exactly in December the feature will be available. However, rumors lead us to believe that iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 will launch in a week or two. There's also a high chance that the company will bake the feature into the beta builds that we might see later today.

Source: Apple