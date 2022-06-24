Apple Music’s Student plan will now cost more in the U.S., U.K., and Canada

After raising the price of the Apple Music Student plan in several regions late last month, Apple is now doing the same in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada. Recent reports state that students will now have to pay $5.99 per month for the plan in the U.S. and £5.99 per month in the U.K. For the unaware, the Apple Music Student plan was previously priced at $4.99 per month in the U.S. and £4.99 per month in the U.K. While the price bump may not seem like much, it may turn some students away from the service.

It’s worth noting that Apple sent out emails alerting users of this change when it first updated the Student plan pricing in some regions last month. However, we haven’t seen any user reports about similar notifications being sent out in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Apple has not issued an official statement either, but we expect the company to announce the change soon. That’s because the company will automatically start charging the updated amount from existing customers without waiting for explicit confirmation.

Apple Music Student is $6 now? When was this change made? pic.twitter.com/SKRKPuFgzY — Michael Burkhardt (@tme_michael) June 23, 2022

If you’re not too keen on continuing your Apple Music subscription following the price hike, you will have to cancel your subscription manually. Otherwise, Apple will continue to charge your account. 9to5Mac notes that the change appears to have gone into effect sometime in the last 48 hours, so you can expect to see an email from Apple in your inbox soon.

Will you continue your Apple Music subscription following the price hike? If not, which music streaming service will you switch to next? If you’re considering Spotify, check out Mahmoud’s take on why you should consider switching from Apple Music to Spotify. Alternatively, you can consider YouTube Music, which currently offers a Student plan for $4.99 per month in the U.S.

Via: 9to5Mac