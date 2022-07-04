Apple Music is luring students by offering newcomers free Beats Flex

Apple Music is not the greatest streaming service out there. Despite the Cupertino firm improving the service with every passing year, it still lacks plenty of features when compared to competing apps. That’s not to mention that its music recommendation algorithm isn’t very accurate. Recently, Apple Music started charging students more in several regions. The service now costs $5.99 in the U.S., instead of $4.99. Though, it bundles Apple TV Plus for free, so it’s still a competitive deal. To further tempt students to try the service, the company is now back with a new limited-time offer. Students in the U.S. and U.K. who have never subscribed to any Apple Music tier in the past can grab a free pair of Beats Flex after joining.

New offer from Apple and Unidays, shortly after the Apple Music Student price hike – new Apple Music Student subscribers can claim a free pair of Beats Flex! Quite a generous offer.https://t.co/9NBvjor2Bi — Michael Burkhardt (@tme_michael) June 30, 2022

According to the terms and conditions published by Apple, this limited-time offer started back in late June. It’s unclear when it’ll expire, as the document only mentions that it’s for a limited time. To claim a free pair of Beats Flex, you have to subscribe to the service and pay for at least one month. So, obviously, just using the free trial doesn’t make you eligible.

Apple mentions that after you pay for the first month, you will receive instructions on how to grab your free pair. The company will allow users to choose the Beats Flex’s color. However, depending on the available units, the Cupertino overlord might send you a color of its choice. Fortunately, Apple will handle the shipping as well. The address has to match your Apple ID’s region, though. If you don’t follow the instructions within 90 days, you will no longer be eligible.

For reference, the Beats Flex normally costs $69.99. So by paying $5.99 once, you’re getting a decent pair of earphones from the company. Obviously, this offer aims to hook students to Apple Music, and it particularly targets those who have never tried it before. Ultimately, those who like it will probably become long term subscribers — a revenue source for Apple.

Will you be subscribing to Apple Music to claim the free Beats Flex? Why or why not?

