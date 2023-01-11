It's been three months since it was announced that the Apple Music and Apple TV apps would be coming to the Microsoft Store, and the big moment has finally arrived. You can now finally download preview versions of the Apple Music as well as Apple TV Windows app, as well as a third Apple Devices app on Windows 11.

All three versions of these apps are currently hidden in the Microsoft Store (you can access with the links below), which is why Apple does perhaps have a fair warning if you opt to install it on your PC. Right on the first boot after installation, Apple notes that the apps are just previews, and not all features may work as expected. Additionally, if you opt to install Music, TV, or Devices preview, you won't be able to open iTunes anymore. Apple even goes as far as to warn that the audiobooks and podcasts you have on your device will also be inaccessible until a compatible version of iTunes is available. If you want to go back to iTunes for managing any content like device backups, or your music and TV shows, you'll have to uninstall these three apps.

We tested all three versions of the apps, and they appear to be working just fine in this preview state. The most interesting app is definitely Apple Devices Preview, as it is a lightweight way to manage iPads and iPhones on Windows. Compared to iTunes, the app is clean and efficient, with simple tabbed menus and modern icons. Apple Music and Apple TV even sport Windows 11 design effects, like rounded corners, see-through glass-like acrylic menus, and sidebars. Sample screenshots can be seen above.

With the release of these preview apps, Apple now has five apps in the Microsoft Store. Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices Preview join iTunes as well as iCloud. Combined with the new Apple Photos integration in the Windows 11 Photos app, those with Apple iPhones and Windows PCs no doubt will now have less of a hard time enjoying their favorite Apple products and services on Microsoft's operating system. All that's missing might be an iMessage app, but there is Intel Unison as a way to send and receive iMessages from your iPhone on Windows 11.

