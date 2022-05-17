Apple Music subscribers can now watch select live concerts for free, starting with Harry Styles’ One Night Only in New York

Music is an important part of Apple’s history and even the present day. After all, the company is behind the iPod, which revolutionized music listening on the go. Back in 2015, the Cupertino tech giant launched Apple Music — its own streaming service and one of Spotify’s biggest rivals. Each of the two services continue to innovate and offer new features and content to lure subscribers in. For example, Apple offers Lossless and Spatial Audio support on its platform, while its competitor has Spotify Connect — a seamless continuity feature that is still absent on the Cupertino tech giant’s platform. In an attempt to bring even more subscribers on board, Apple will now allow paid users to watch select live concerts for free.

Introducing #AppleMusicLive, a new concert series with your favorite artists.@Harry_Styles kicks it all off live from New York on May 20, only on Apple Music. https://t.co/K9ZnrDiWKT pic.twitter.com/IUx3WQ1I4f — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) May 17, 2022

In a tweet posted by its official account, Apple Music announced that subscribers will get to watch Harry Styles’ live performance on May 20. This stream will be one of many to come in the future — as the company plans to bring your favorite artists to this series. Titled Apple Music Live, this concert series lives in the Music app and remains an exclusive to those paying for the service.

The company doesn’t mention in its tweet other details — such as on-demand availability after the concert concludes. Additionally, it doesn’t share a schedule of upcoming performances or the potential names it could be bringing to this series. Nonetheless, this addition is a very welcome one. It allows music fans in many regions to watch their favorite artists live — without needing to travel or pay extra.

