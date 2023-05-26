Apple will shut down its My Photo Stream service in a couple of months, leaving some users looking for a new alternative. The company announced that it will terminate the service on July 26, 2023, but will begin winding down the service starting in June, removing the ability to upload new photos. Those concerned about photos uploaded to the service prior to the shutdown date will be happy to know that they will be stored in iCloud for 30 days, which means it can be accessed on any iCloud enabled device. But Apple does stress that these photos will be deleted, so make sure to properly back them up prior to July 26.

The news comes direct from Apple's support page, stating that My Photo Stream is shutting down on July 26, 2023. While this might be alarming to some, the good thing about the service is that as long as you have devices with the service enabled and on the same Apple ID account, you should have a backup of the photos already. Furthermore, if you're in control of the original device, the photos should be on there as well. But just in case you're concerned about your photos, be sure to check your photo library on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer to see whether the images you need are stored locally.

As far as what Apple recommends going forward, the company states that iCloud Photos is the best way to store photos and videos. iCloud is available as a free option with up to 5GB of storage. If you need more, you can also upgrade the service to accommodate your needs. But if you've lost faith in Apple, you can also try some other great cloud backup services like Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Dropbox, and others. Again, make sure that you make this transition and have all your photos backed up prior to July 26, as that is the date that Apple will terminate My Photo Stream.