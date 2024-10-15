Key Takeaways Apple releases new iPad mini with A17 Pro chip, 8.3-inch screen, and AI-powered camera enhancements.

iPad mini supports Wi-Fi 6E and 5G for fast download speeds, USB-C port improvements, and iPadOS 18 updates.

Preorders are available now for $499, with an October 23rd release date at Apple Stores and Authorized Resellers.

If you're a fan of the iPads but find the current models a bit too large for your liking, you may be a huge fan of the iPad mini. The last time we saw one enter the Apple ecosystem was just over three years ago, and we hadn't heard much about when the next model would come along. Now, Apple has finally broken the silence and pulled back the curtains on its new iPad mini, and it's looking like a real winner.

Related M2 iPad Air (2024) review: A tablet with totally fine updates The M2 iPad Air really has two selling points: the newer silicon and the new 13-inch option. That's about it, but I'm ok with boring.

Apple announces the iPad mini

Image Credit: Apple

As announced on the Apple Newsroom, the company is now taking orders for its new iPad mini. As you'd expect from the name, the device comes with a modest 8.3-inch Liquid Retina screen which makes it super portable. However, that doesn't mean it's lacking in power, as it's packing an A17 Pro chip, the same one you'll find in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. It also starts off with 128GB of storage, double that of the previous generation.

When it's time to take the iPad mini online, fans of the smaller form factor will be pleased to hear that the newest edition supports Wi-Fi 6E and 5G for faster download speeds. Apple has also doubled the speed of the USB-C port over the previous model, and the 12-megapixel back camera comes with new AI tools to help enhance your photos. And yes, this is all bundled in with iPadOS 18, so you'll be up to date on all the latest innovations from Apple

If you want one of your own, you can preorder one right now starting from $499. If you don't grab one now, you can still pick one up when it releases on October 23rd, where you can find it in Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Resellers.