Apple is setting up a new team to design wireless chips in-house

Although Apple uses its in-house A-series and M-series chipsets on its iPhones and Macs, the company still relies on third-party manufacturers for most of the other chips on these devices. For instance, the company relies on Broadcom and Skyworks for the wireless chips found in the iPhone 13 series. But Apple aims to change that soon.

According to a recent report from Bloomberg (via The Verge), Apple is currently in the process of setting up a new team to design more chip components in-house, which might replace the components it sources from Broadcom and Skyworks. The company is hiring engineers for a new office in Irvine, Southern California to develop wireless chips and is reportedly looking for people with experience in modem chips and other wireless semiconductors.

Bloomberg explains that Apple’s move to set up a new office to design wireless chips is “part of a broader strategy of expanding satellite offices, letting the tech giant target engineering hotbeds and attract employees who might not want to work at its home base in Silicon Valley. The approach also has helped Apple further its goal of making its own components.”

The publication further notes that engineers at Apple’s new office will work on wireless radios, radio-frequency integrated circuits, and a wireless system-on-a-chip (SoC). In addition, the engineers will also develop semiconductors for connecting to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, which will cover all the components that Apple currently sources from third-party manufacturers.

It’s worth noting that Irvine is home to wireless chip design offices for NXP Semiconductors NV, Broadcom, and Skyworks, and Apple seems to be looking to hire experienced individuals from these companies to work on its in-house wireless chips. Since the company is still in the process of looking for talent, it may be a while before Apple’s in-house wireless chips show up in its iPhone and Mac lineup.