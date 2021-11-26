New subscribers can claim 3 months of free Apple News+ until Cyber Monday

Apple’s Black Friday deals are live, and you can save on all AirPods models now! In addition to that, the company is offering an extended free trial of Apple News+ for new subscribers until Cyber Monday. So if you’re eligible, you can try the service for 3 months instead of the usual 1 month trial.

Apple News+ 3-month free trial This limited-time offer will allow new subscribers to try New+ for 3 months instead of 1. This deal is only valid until Cyber Monday. View on Apple.com

News+ is an upgrade to the free News service that Apple offers. It’s available in four regions only — US, Canada, UK, and Australia. With this $9.99/month subscription, you and your family members can access over 300 titles, both online or off. The newspapers catalog includes The Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, and The Times of London. While available magazines include People, Vanity Fair, and National Geographic.

Apple News allows you to follow topics and channels for free, but if you’d like to access the content ad-free, in addition to the popular newspapers and magazines, then you will have to pay the monthly fee. You can read from iPhone, iPad, or Mac, so your reads follow you wherever you go. The subscription also includes News+ Audio, which allows you to listen to the latest stories when you can’t read.

It’s worth mentioning that after the free trial ends, the subscription will renew automatically. So if you’re not interested in paying for the service, make sure to set a reminder to cancel two days or so before the trial expires. Otherwise, your card will be charged $9.99/month until you eventually cancel.

Will you be claiming this offer? Let us know in the comments section below.