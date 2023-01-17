Apple discontinued the original HomePod three years after its launch to focus its efforts on the more popular HomePod mini. However, the company doesn't seem to have entirely given up on the larger smart speaker. A new report suggests that an upgraded version of the Siri-enabled smart speaker is in the pipeline and could arrive soon.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has shared quite a few details about upcoming Apple products. In addition to information about the highly-anticipated MacBook Pro refreshes and the next-gen iPhones, Gurman reveals that the original HomePod will make a comeback in an updated avatar this year.

The upcoming smart speaker will have a design similar to the original model from 2018, but it will sport an improved touch control panel on the top and pack the S8 chip from the latest Apple Watches. Despite the improvements, the next-gen HomePod will reportedly launch at a lower price than the original mode.

Although Gurman didn't share a release timeline in the newsletter, he has now stated that the next-gen HomePod "should also be coming fairly soon." Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously claimed that Apple could launch the updated HomePod in the first quarter of 2023, so we might not have to wait too long to learn more about the smart speaker.\

Apple is expected to announce new Mac products later today, and recent leaks suggest that we could see upgraded 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the company's latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. Stay tuned to our coverage to learn all about the new Mac products as soon as they're announced.

Source: Bloomberg