Apple’s next iPad Pro may support wireless charging

Apple recently refreshed its iPad Pro lineup with the Apple M1 chip, and it’s undoubtedly a beast of a machine. But even though it’s more powerful than any tablet on the market today, it still has a few shortcomings. iPadOS, for instance, is one of the major drawbacks of the iPad Pro 2021, as it holds it back from achieving its true potential. Secondly, it lacks a couple of features that you’d find on most major flagship smartphones these days, like wireless charging support. However, according to recent reports, Apple may introduce some of these features in next year’s model.

Industry sources familiar with Apple’s operations recently told Bloomberg that Apple is planning to introduce wireless charging support in the iPad Pro 2022. As per the report, the company is currently looking to switch the iPad Pro’s aluminum enclosure with a glass back to enable wireless charging. The material change would bring its design closer to the latest Apple iPhone lineup, which also transitioned from aluminum to glass in recent years.

Along with the new iPad Pro design, Apple is also working on a new iPad mini model that will hit the shelves later this year. The updated iPad mini will reportedly feature slimmer bezels than the current model, and it may not feature a home button. If Apple goes ahead with this new design, it will be the first iPad mini design change in six years.

At the moment, we don’t have any further details about the upcoming iPad Pro 2022 or the new iPad mini. But we believe that Apple may include its rumored M1X chip in the next-gen model. As far as the iPad mini is concerned, Apple may offer a hardware upgrade on the upcoming model, along with the design changes mentioned above.