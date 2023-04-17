Most tech companies patent all sorts of ideas for features and technology that typically don't see the light of day. In the case of Apple, it simply reserves these concepts for itself, even if they never come to fruition through new iPhones, fresh iPads, and excellent Macs. So just because a patent exists, doesn't mean it'll materialize anytime soon, if ever.

That being said, renders from an Apple patent of an AirPods case with a touch display have been making the rounds online lately, leading some to make connections to the iPod. However, I firmly believe Apple should keep this patent in a drawer and not release it as a consumer device.

The key issue

Let's start with the most glaring problem — a key issue, if you will. Pretty much everyone I know, including myself, places their AirPods case in the same pocket as their keys or other objects. In fact, many users use the same keyring for their keys and AirPods case. The plastic case is already highly susceptible to scratches, and it usually starts to look worn out only a few days after active use. Adding a display to the case would only make this existing issue more problematic. Users would have to be extra careful with their AirPods case to avoid getting its touchscreen scratched or, worse, cracked.

We already need to take care of our Apple Watches and iPhones. We don't need more displays to protect in a remorseless pocket or bag war zone.

Paying more for less

Other core aspects to consider are pricing and battery life. A touch display is an expensive feature I doubt Apple would introduce on the entry-level AirPods. So if we get one, it will likely will be exclusive to the Pro model. Right now, the AirPods Pro 2 cost $249, which is relatively expensive compared to other wireless earbuds or even just other phone accessories. If Apple adds a display to the equation, then this addition will likely include a price hike.

Even if you were willing to stomach the additional cost, a screen will most likely impact battery life significantly since it'll need to use more power. Arguably, a longer battery life is infinitely more important than an interactive screen on a pair of flagship wireless earbuds. So if this patent ever comes to life, then users might have to start paying more and get a shorter battery life out of their earbuds.

An Apple Watch already does this better

The Apple Watch is already one of the most popular smartwatches worldwide. iPhone users depend on them to track fitness, gather health-related metrics, take advantage of the tight ecosystem that ties watchOS 9 with iOS 16 and macOS Ventura, and, drum roll, please, control their iPhones' music playback. The whole point of an AirPods case with a touchscreen is to control the music queue or volume without taking the iPhone out... except we also place the AirPods case in our pockets. We'd have to take the device out to control the music anyway, making this entire concept pointless. With an Apple Watch, you just flick your wrist, and you're good to go. While not everyone out there uses an Apple Watch, it certainly sounds like a better idea than a touchscreen AirPods case.

Another pro for using an Apple Watch is being able to download or stream online music without needing an iPhone around. So the overall package is superior on watchOS in every aspect when compared to integrating a touchscreen into an AirPods case. Apple could include RAM, SSD, and a basic operating system to support independent music playback on the AirPods, but we won't open that can of worms. Just buy an Apple Watch.

The identity crisis

I previously explained how the iPad is going through an identity crisis where Apple can't decide if they're tablets or PCs, and I don't want the AirPods to follow suit. Right now, people love the AirPods because they are simple to use, sound great, and just work. Adding unnecessary features and hardware would only overcomplicate it and potentially introduce major bugs. The AirPods Pro 2 case has already gained a speaker for a superior Find My experience. Adding a display would bring it a step close to becoming an iPhone. Let our phones be phones and earbuds be earbuds. The two device categories don't need to copy from each other. A touchscreen is handy on my HomePod Mini because you're mostly leaving it alone, and I use it all the time. It simply makes no sense on my AirPods case.

I've already acknowledged that this is merely a patent, and Apple could possibly not do anything with the concept. Despite that, the idea on its own is terrible. AirPods are some of my favorite Apple products, and I just don't want to see this device type go up in flames.