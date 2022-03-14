Apple might not offer an upgraded chip on all iPhone models this year

Apple typically releases its flagship iPhone lineup every Fall. For the past few years, the company has been including an upgraded chip across all variants of the lineup. So, for example, whether you buy the iPhone 13 Mini or iPhone 13 Pro Max, you’re still getting the same A15 Bionic chip. However, and for the first time, it seems like this might be changing with this year’s upcoming release. A new rumor suggests that the company could be including the A15 Bionic chip on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. This makes the A16 Bionic chip exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gX — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 13, 2022

Ming-Chi Kuo — a reliable Apple analyst — has shared this rumor on Twitter. Some users might be disappointed by this potential decision. However, the A15 Bionic is still a very powerful iPhone chip, and most users probably won’t be able to tell the difference between its performance and that of the A16 when doing basic, everyday tasks. It’s still unclear why Apple might have decided to do this. The company might potentially be facing A16 chip shortages and resorting to reusing last year’s as a solution. Alternatively, the Cupertino tech giant could be aiming at further highlighting what a Pro iPhone is — through its mightier chip.

Apart from the iPhone 14 chip rumor, we also expect Apple to drop the Mini variant from this year’s lineup. The company might be rereleasing an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Max models could feature larger displays, while Pro variants could pack more power, cameras, and features.

