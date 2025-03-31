Macs and iPads aren’t cheap; unfortunately, the spending doesn’t end once you’ve bought your device. The next thing you’ll need is the right software to make the most of it. And what good is a powerful device without a solid note-taking app you can rely on?

While plenty of note-taking apps can help supercharge your productivity, most of them come at a price. And while they’re often worth the investment, not everyone wants to spend extra cash after already dropping so much on their device.

Many don’t realize that Apple’s built-in Notes app, which comes pre-installed on every Apple device, is packed with nearly every feature you’d need. The best part? It's completely free to use. If you don't believe me, here are four features that will definitely change your mind.

4 Seamless syncing across Apple devices

Start a note on your iPad, finish it on your Mac