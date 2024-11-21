This article was published as part of our ongoing partnership with Supcase.

Whether you choose the base iPhone 16 or the swankier iPhone 16 Pro models, one thing is for certain—well, two things, as it's no secret that these are among the best smartphones you can get. The titanium frame around the newest iPhones isn't going to protect the glass back or front from damage if dropped. With most people putting a case on their phone as soon as they get it, the only decision is between one of Apple's first-party cases or a third-party case. Both have their pros and cons, but you get more options and arguably more value if you go for a third-party case.

3 Apple's official cases are all slimline

Which is fine, but you don't get a lot of protection for your cash

Close

The iPhone 16 range is all about sleek lines, thinness, and beautiful finishes. Which is awesome, but it does make for problems while using them as intended. Glass, even with a frosted texture, isn't the grippiest of materials, and thin sides don't give you much to grip, either. That means going with a case is almost a certainty, as you'll want to protect your investment and cut down on potential AppleCare+ visits. However, since Apple discontinued leather cases in favor of FineWoven cases when the iPhone 15 launched and has discontinued FineWoven cases as the quality wasn't there, that leaves few first-party options.

Currently, you can only get Apple-branded iPhone 16 cases in slimline silicone or clear options. That's fine if you like either of those materials and are happy paying a premium for first-party cases that will fit around the new capacitive camera button and other controls, but you're not really getting good value here.

You can get more protection and features by going for a third-party case, like the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro, which we reviewed for the Pixel 8a but has the same feature set for the iPhone 16. The case features a rubber cover for the USB-C port so it doesn't get dust or lint inside, a built-in kickstand, and a screen protector for all-around protection. I'm also a big fan of Peak Design's Everyday Case range, which links into a larger ecosystem of stands and accessories for content creators or those with an active lifestyle.

2 You'll want corner protection

Glass panels crack regardless of the titanium frame they're in