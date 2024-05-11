Key Takeaways Apple is in talks with OpenAI for AI features in iOS 18.

ChatGPT features will be utilized in some form in iOS 18.

Apple's major push in AI is expected to be revealed at WWDC in June.

In some respects, Apple has fallen behind when it comes to AI. But the brand looks to be making a big push this year, with new M4 chips and the promise of big things that will hopefully be revealed in great detail at its upcoming WWDC event set to take place in June. While we were a bit in the dark about what to expect, we now have some intel that shows that Apple may be partnering with OpenAI to bring some much-needed muscle to its upcoming AI efforts.

The report comes from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who has a pretty good track record when it comes to early news about anything Apple related. Gurman reports that Apple has "closed in on" an agreement with OpenAI to use the company's AI tech in its iPhones. While this would be a huge push, it's similar to what other companies are doing in this space, and it will be interesting to see how Apple makes their offerings any different from the competition.

It's now or never for Apple

Close

As far as what to expect, the report indicates that "ChatGPT features" will be utilized in some form in iOS 18. As of now, this isn't a done deal, so plans could always change. The same report indicates that Apple is also in talks with Google, so that it can potentially utilize its Gemini technology. But as far as it can tell, there hasn't been any further progress on that front, and it still remains to be seen what comes of it.

Now, this isn't the first time we're hearing about Apple's upcoming use of AI in iOS 18. In fact, the brand may include voice-based transcription in the upcoming update, which would be immensely useful. Of course, it's too early to know what exactly is coming down the pipeline. But if Apple is able to work out something with OpenAI, this is an area that it could push hard.

While Apple has seemingly fallen behind, it has never been the earliest to adopt new technologies. The brand has always managed to take existing things and do them better. So, while it is far behind in the AI race for now, there's a lot that it can show off at WWDC that can instantly turn the tables. Luckily, we won't have to wait all that long to find out.