Apple opens submissions for in-person WWDC22 event on May 9

As we head in to May, we inch closer to the start of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The event will take place starting on June 6 and for most, it will be attended online. But, as mentioned during its initial announcement, the company will have a limited number of in-person attendees. If you are student or developer, you will want to mark down May 9 on your calendar, as it will be the first day when Apple will begin accepting submissions for a chance to attend its developer event in person.

Apple will be hosting an all-day event at Apple Park on June 6. The special in-person event will have a viewing party for the pre-recorded keynote, along with a tour of the new Developer Center. Apple states there will be much more to the event but did not elaborate. Of course, in the era of COVID-19, there will be health and safety protocols in place.

Apple will begin accepting submissions on May 9

Those that are chosen to attend will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test no more than three days ahead of the event. During the event, masks will be optional. These requirements can change and Apple will be following the latest guidelines and requirements from public health authorities.

The event is open to those in Apple’s Developer and Enterprise Developer Program. The event will be free and invitations will randomly selected and sent to eligible participants. If interested, be sure to head to the submission website. The portal will be open starting at 9am on May9 and will remain open until 9am on May 11. Those selected will be notified by 6pm on May 12. If not selected, you will be able to enjoy the week of sessions, labs, and more online.

While it is uncertain what exactly will be announced, there is a chance Apple will introduce iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS 13.

Source: Apple