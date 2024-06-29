Key Takeaways Apple's Passwords app is a robust password manager but still no match for 1Password.

1Password offers more flexibility in creating entries, credit card support, and a smoother checkout experience.

1Password Watchtower provides a comprehensive security overview, and masked emails ensure privacy.

Apple used to offer iCloud Keychain under the Settings menu on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. However, following the latest iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia update, iCloud Keychain has finally grown into a native Passwords app on all platforms. After taking it for a spin, here’s why I’m sticking to my tried and tested 1Password on my Mac.

Make no mistake, Apple Passwords is still a robust password manager with two-factor authentication, a Windows app, passkeys, and shared group support. That said, it is still no match for established solutions like 1Passwords.

Password organization

Categories and shortcuts galore

I have dozens of entries stored in 1Passwords. Those entries include credit cards, net banking details for all bank accounts, login info for social media, e-commerce, email services, other accounts, and more. Apart from the search bar at the top, 1Password offers handy features to organize my password entries like a pro.

For example, when you create a new entry in 1Password, it offers several categories like Crypto Wallet, Bank Account, Email Account, Membership, Passport, Credit Card, Secure Note, API Credential, Driver's License, Medical Record, and more. The text fields also differ based on your selected category. When you select Credit Card, 1Password presents the cardholder name, verification number, expiry date, and other relevant text fields. Overall, 1Password offers much more flexibility when creating new entries.

With Apple Passwords, you can enter a username, password, and notes. You can also use different vaults, categories, and tags to organize your entries efficiently. There is an option to mark your frequently used passwords as favorites, too.

Let's take a closer look at some reasons that I'm still sold on 1Password.

Support for credit cards

Easier purchasing power

As I mentioned, 1Password supports credit card entries. When you add several credit cards, you can set your preferred one as the default payment card.

From now on, you can simply install the 1Password extension on a web browser and enjoy a smoother checkout on e-commerce platforms. It’s one of the reasons why 1Password remains my default password manager to autofill essential details on all devices. Although Safari offers credit card recall via browser, there is no seamless cross-platform option for the Apple Passwords app.

1Password Watchtower

Compromises are addressed

Apple Passwords does show security recommendations when you have compromised and reused passwords. It also displays an option to change the password with a single click. While Apple’s solution gives peace of mind, 1Password is simply a step ahead with Watchtower.

Most third-party password managers offer such an option to detect password leaks. But nothing comes close to 1Password in terms of execution.

Watchtower displays compromised passwords, vulnerable passwords, reused passwords, weak ones that are easily guessable, and duplicate items. 1Password also shows passkeys available for supported web services so that you can upgrade your security. Based on all the data, Watchtower calculates your final security score. It gives a rough idea of how safe your data is. You can then take the required action to tighten up your digital security.

Masked emails

Privacy is primary

Source: 1Password

Thanks to 1Password’s masked email feature, you no longer need to share your primary email address with every new web service or app. If you simply want to create an account temporarily, use 1Password’s masked email to generate temporary email addresses.

1Password has partnered with Fastmail to create unique and random email addresses. The initial setup does take some time, but after that, it’s quite seamless to generate such email addresses. You can choose to forward or block messages from such email addresses to your primary email account. Apple offers a similar solution, Hide My Email, but it's not a part of the Passwords app and requires a paid iCloud+ or Apple One subscription.

Cross-platform availability

Only one includes an Android option

This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Apple Passwords is available on company devices, Windows, and Chrome Web Store. It’s still absent on Android. I use an iPhone as my primary phone, but if I switch to an Android phone in the future, I lose access to my login details and the convenience of autofill. With 1Password, I can simply sign in with my account details on Android and set it as the default option.

1Password keeps its place intact on my home screen

Sticking with the better product

Apple’s Passwords app makes a stunning debut on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. However, like other Apple apps, it’s still basic at best, and bogged down due to a lack of cross-platform availability. Apple will surely improve it with future updates, but as of now, 1Password remains my ultimate vault to store all the confidential information.

1Password is a paid app, though. It comes with a 14-day free trial, after which you need to pay $3 per month. Check our separate post if you are looking for a free password manager.