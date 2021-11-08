Apple has patched a macOS Monterey bug that bricked some Macs

Apple released macOS 12 Monterey to the public last month. While this new update comes packed with plenty of goods, it brought some unpleasant surprises to the table. Some users with older Macs — particularly ones with the T2 chip — ended up with dead machines after the update. Thankfully, Apple has patched macOS Monterey’s bricking bug, and users can safely update their Macs now.

Last week, some older Mac owners reached out to Apple Support on Twitter when they failed to reboot their devices, following the macOS Monterey update. The bug was affecting a small portion of users with the T2 chip Macs. While the issue wasn’t relatively widespread, it still paralyzed the workflows of affected users. According to 9to5Mac, Apple has finally rolled out a fix for this bug, but users with bricked Macs will need to contact Apple Support.

The new patch — which includes a firmware update for the Apple T2 security chip — prevents Macs from getting bricked when updating to Monterey. But if your Mac has already been bricked, you will have to get it repaired at an Apple Store. It’s unclear how a bug as significant as this one made it to the public version of macOS 12, considering the operating system had been in beta testing since June.

The T2 chip is designed for encrypted storage and secure boot capabilities, enhanced image signal processing, and security for Touch ID data. It’s not available on any of the M1 Macs since the Apple M1 chip has these capabilities baked into it. According to Apple Support, here are the Mac models that have the T2 security chip:

iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020)

iMac Pro

Mac Pro (2019)

Mac Pro (Rack, 2019)

Mac mini (2018)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2020)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2019)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, Two Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Two Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2018)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

Were you affected by the macOS Monterey bricking bug? Let us know in the comments section below.