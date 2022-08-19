Apple patches security flaw that gave hackers full device control

The operating systems we rely on to execute our everyday tasks are far from perfect. After all, they will always contain bugs, glitches, and flaws. As developers patch things up, major new updates introduce new batches of issues for the respective companies to deal with. It’s pretty much an endless cycle of fixing and breaking. Of course, Apple operating systems are no different. Apart from generic bugs and unexpected behaviors, the Cupertino firm patches major security flaws every now and then.

A new report highlights two significant security vulnerabilities that Apple has patched earlier this week. Hackers can target outdated, vulnerable Apple products and gain full device control. The first affects WebKit — the engine that powers Safari and all iOS and iPadOS web browsers. The second is a notably serious one that targets the kernel of these devices — the deepest OS layer. Consequently, hackers can gain admin privileges of the devices, giving them unrestrained access.

According to Apple, hackers have actively exploited both security flaws. So we certainly advise you to update your iPhones, iPads, and Macs to take advantage of the patch. If you aren’t really a known public figure, you likely won’t be targeted by anyone. Though, you should still update your devices nonetheless.

Apple has credited an anonymous researcher (or researchers) for their discovery. Though, the technical analysis of these vulnerabilities seemingly remain unavailable. For the unfamiliar, the company has a bounty program that pays white-hat hackers for their significant discoveries — as long as they abide by its terms. Ultimately, cyber-weapon brokers can pay hundreds of thousands of dollars — so Apple has to compete with that.

As a concerned user, all you have to do is make sure you’re running the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

Source: The Guardian