Apple patches a WebKit vulnerability with latest iOS and macOS updates

Apple has released iOS 15.3 and macOS Monterey 12.2.1 to the public. These minor updates to iOS 15 and macOS Monterey come with essential security patches, in addition to fixes for bugs that have been affecting many users. These patches include a fix for a WebKit vulnerability that may have been actively exploited by malicious websites. For this reason, all iPhone and Mac users are advised to update their devices.

As per a 9to5Mac report, iOS 15.3.1 patches a WebKit vulnerability that affects all browsers on iPhone. In addition to that, this update fixes an accessibility bug that impacts Braille displays. This release comes two weeks after Apple released iOS 15.3 to the public. Minor releases are always expected from the company, as it’s actively trying to squash bugs from previous builds and make the operating system more secure. Apple highlights the details of this security patch:

WebKit Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.

CVE-2022-22620: an anonymous researcher

9to5Mac has additionally reported that macOS Monterey 12.2.1 fixes a battery drain issue that has been affecting a lot of MacBook users. That’s along with the WebKit vulnerability patch. The release notes don’t mention much apart from what we’ve already stated:

macOS 12.2.1 provides important security updates and fixes an issue for Intel-based Mac computers that may cause the battery to drain during sleep when connected to Bluetooth peripherals.

Make sure to update your Apple devices as soon as possible to take advantage of the improved performance and security.

Have you been affected by the MacBook battery drain bug? Let us know in the comments section below.