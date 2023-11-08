Key Takeaways Development on Apple's next operating systems, macOS 15 and iOS 18, has temporarily halted due to a high number of bugs found in their current versions.

Apple plans to prioritize resolving the bugs in iOS 17 and macOS 14 before building new features for the upcoming operating systems.

The pause in development may impact the timeline for macOS 15 and iOS 18, but Apple has finished the initial development, suggesting an on-time launch is possible.

Development was well underway on Apple's next operating systems, including macOS 15 and iOS 18, before grinding to a halt for a one-week pause. The rare break from ongoing development was first reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who said the pause was announced to Apple employees internally last week. The shutdown was reportedly initiated by Craig Federighi, who is Apple's senior vice president of software engineering. Gurman says that members of Apple's senior management teams discovered a high number of bugs in its current operating systems, which lead to the break.

Essentially, before building new features for iOS 18 and macOS 15, Apple plans to resolve the current issues users are facing with iOS 17 and macOS 14. The Bloomberg report notes that a week-long pause in development has a significant impact to production. Due to the number of Apple employees that are tasked with developing new operating systems, a massive workforce will be shifted to fixing bugs this week. Although Apple typically releases incremental software updates with bug fixes and security improvements throughout the release cycle, this response is different. We don't know how many bugs or issues were found within Apple's current operating system versions, but we can infer that it was enough to disrupt its typical trajectory.

While not everyone daily-driving the best Macs and latest iPhones has run into bugs on current OS versions, there have been a few high-profile issues. On launch day, iPhones ran into constant issues when restoring data from another iPhone. Another recent update fixed a software issue that caused digital burn-in effects on iPhone screens. Apple is still looking into a bug that causes NFC and Apple Pay to break when wireless charging in select BMW cars. All these bugs, and many more that are less notable, may have led to Apple's decision to pause development on future operating systems and focus on current issues.

It's unclear whether the pause in development will affect the timeline for the release of macOS 15 or iOS 18. We haven't seen a delay in an initial iOS release in some time, but iPadOS 16's release was delayed by about a month in 2022. A macOS delay is more unlikely since it typically releases later than iOS or iPadOS software upgrades. Another possibility is that some features announced as part of macOS 15 or iOS 18 debut after its initial release, like the Journal app on iOS 17. However, Apple has reportedly finished the initial development for macOS 15 and iOS 18, which could bode well for an on-time launch.

Notably, Apple released updates to both iOS and macOS today that include bug fixes and address security vulnerabilities.