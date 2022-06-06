Apple Pay Later lets you split purchases into four equal payments

At this year’s WWDC event, Apple unveiled “Apple Pay Later” a service supported anywhere you can use Apple Pay. It’s essentially a way to split your payments into up to four equal payments with zero interest, over up to six weeks. Apple Wallet will keep track of your expenses and remind you that you need to pay on time. It’s basically an installment plan without any interest, so long as you pay on time while also making it easier for you to make larger essential purchases if you need them.

What this means is that anywhere Apple Pay is supported, you can instantly make your purchases easier and more affordable, and that includes online or in-person with tap to pay. There’s no requirement on the seller’s end to allow you to split the payment up, and it all takes place in the Apple Pay app. It’s not clear just yet if it’s a U.S.-only feature, or whether it will be rolled out globally.

This is a developing story…