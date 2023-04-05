When you buy a new iPhone, such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, you get access to some perks, including Apple's services. Apple Pay Later is one of these offerings that select users can take advantage of. Simply put, this feature allows eligible customers to request small loans from Apple when buying certain goods. Users then have a specific time frame to pay the company back. So where is Apple Pay Later available, what are its limits, and should you actually use it? Let's unpack!

Apple Pay Later availability

Apple Pay Later is available to select U.S. customers running iOS/iPadOS 16.4. Users who have been picked will be notified through their Apple ID email addresses and the Apple Wallet app. The company states that it will then roll it out to more users down the road. When that will occur and whether it'll expand beyond the United States is yet to be seen.

It's worth noting that Apple Pay Later is only available to U.S. citizens and lawful residents over the age of 18. The user must have a valid U.S. address and have set up Apple Pay using a compatible debit card. Apple might ask for ID verification through a driver's license or a state-issued card.

Apple Pay limits

Apple Pay Later has some pretty tight restraints. For starters, the requested loan has to be between $50 and $1,000. So if you're trying to buy a MacBook Pro, for example, you won't be able to depend on Apple Pay Later. Additionally, the merchant you're trying to buy from has to support Apple Pay and be based in the U.S. If you're approved for the loan, you will have to make a 25% down payment on the spot, followed by subsequent 25% payments every two weeks. So the actual payment deadlines are:

First 25%: None Second 25%: Week 2 Third 25%: Week 4 Fourth 25%: Week 6

So unlike typical credit cards, you're not getting 30 days to pay 100% of the loan. Instead, you're getting 2-week deadlines for each 25% of the loan. Interestingly, as long as you pay on time, there are no added fees or interest. You just pay the original pricing through four equal biweekly installments.

Should you use Apple Pay Later?

When compared to credit cards, Apple Pay Later can be pretty constrained. After all, you're limited to just Apple Pay purchases that cost no more than a grand. With a credit card, you may be eligible to take significantly larger loans. That's not to mention that the bank would expect you to pay back 100% of the amount in 30 days. You're not forced to pay small installments every two weeks.

Another aspect to consider is points and cashback. Many credit card programs offer users points every time they spend with their cards to redeem later on. Through Apple Pay Later, you seemingly don't get any benefits of this sort. Of course, though, Apple's service could appeal to users due to its simple approach. Customers get to apply directly through the Wallet app, then view their upcoming due dates through a dedicated calendar with uncomplicated visuals.

When it comes to missed deadlines, it's still unclear what consequences a user will have to face specifically. Though, the company does warn that the bank could charge customers additional fees if they don't have sufficient funds in the debit cards linked to Apple Pay on payday. It also mentions that it could share users' loan-related records with credit bureaus.

Like any loaning or credit card program, users should only use Apple Pay Later when they're confident that they can pay back on time. While the service's 25% biweekly structure makes it a bit pointless for monthly earners, it still is a welcome feature for those not wanting to pay in full on the spot.