Key Takeaways The new USB-C Apple Pencil is not a replacement for the original Lightning version and is a budget option that lacks some features.

The USB-C version adds features like Apple Pencil hover and magnetic attachment support, but these are considered irrelevant compared to the first-generation Apple Pencil.

Pressure sensitivity, a key feature that separates the Apple Pencil from other styluses, is not present in the USB-C version, making it less appealing to users.

There were a lot of conflicting rumors about new iPads and Macs being released this week, but all we got was a USB-C version of the Apple Pencil. To the surprise of the tech community, the new USB-C Apple Pencil doesn't replace the original Lightning version. Instead, it's a more affordable entry that removes a few features to sit alongside the first and second-generation Apple Pencils and is set to become available in November. While I love the look of the new USB-C Apple Pencil, I'm not sure if it's a good buy over the first-generation option — yes, I'm talking about the one that needs an awful dongle to connect to the iPad 10.

What's new (and what's missing) on the USB-C Apple Pencil

Source: Apple

We expected Apple to begin updating its products and accessories to USB-C after it finally added the standard to the iPhone 15 series this year. Apparently, that includes the Apple Pencil, even though Apple already added USB-C to the base-model iPad last year. So, why didn't Apple just add USB-C to the Apple Pencil last year? It turns out that's because the USB-C Apple Pencil isn't designed to replace any of the existing ones, and it's not designed for the iPad 10 either. It's a budget option that adds USB-C but lacks some of the best features from the other models, including wireless pairing and charging, double-tap, and, most importantly, pressure sensitivity.

The USB-C version has more features on paper, but pressure sensitivity is one of the biggest features that separates the Apple Pencil from any other stylus on the block. Without it, there's no reason to pick up the Apple Pencil over third-party alternatives, like the Adonit Note-M that we reviewed over the summer.

The features that it does add aren't nearly as useful. The flagship feature looks like it'll be Apple Pencil hover, which allows you to see where your pencil will mark before you touch the display, but this only works on the iPad Pro. And, frankly, you should only buy the Apple Pencil 2 for that tablet. There's also magnetic attachment support, which isn't nearly as useful without wireless charging. Considering that these added features are essentially irrelevant, it's easier to see how the first-gen Apple Pencil is the better buy.

Pressure sensitivity is worth the dongle life

Since the Apple Pencil 2 works with the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini, the USB-C Apple Pencil should only be a real consideration for iPad 10 users. People who have other Lightning base-level iPads need the Apple Pencil 1, and everybody else with a USB-C iPad should choose the Apple Pencil 2. But despite Apple's pitch, even iPad 10 users should pick the first-generation Apple Pencil, alongside a Lightning to USB-C adapter.

Using a dongle and a USB-C cable to charge and pair your Apple Pencil to your iPad isn't the best experience, and you could argue it's worse than using the Apple Pencil 1 with a Lightning iPad, which requires you to stick the Pencil right into the iPad's port. All that considered, if the choice is between using a dongle or losing pressure sensitivity, I'm picking the dongle every single time.

Pressure sensitivity isn't just useful for artists or graphic designers; it's the quintessential feature that makes an Apple Pencil an Apple Pencil. It gives you tactile feedback and control over your input. It's what makes note-taking and drawing on an iPad feel just like using paper. Without it, the Apple Pencil is just another stylus. Ironically, the USB-C Apple Pencil has essentially become one of the styluses that the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs condemned, who famously said, "Who wants a stylus?" while unveiling multi-touch as a way to criticize styluses that didn't provide a better experience than your finger. That's what I'd argue the USB-C Apple Pencil is akin to.

Should anybody buy the USB-C Apple Pencil?

Source: Apple

Unfortunately, it's hard to see a use case that would benefit from the USB-C Apple Pencil over alternatives. If you have the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, or iPad Mini, you must get an Apple Pencil 2 for the best experience. If you're using an iPad with a Lightning port, you need a first-generation version. If you're using the iPad 10 and want pressure sensitivity, you'll still need to get an Apple Pencil 1. The new USB-C Apple Pencil is available at a more affordable price than both of the other models, but if you're trying to save money, you're better off just getting a third-party stylus and saving even more.