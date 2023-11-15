Apple Pencil 2 $89 $129 Save $40 This is one of the best stylus you can buy if you own a compatible iPad. The Apple Pencil 2 is great if you're looking to jot down notes or sketch out an idea. In addition, the stylus is able to magnetically connect to the side of the iPad to charge and for safekeeping. This is one of the cheapest prices we've seen for the Pencil 2, so you should grab this deal while you can. $89 at Amazon $89 at Walmart

While the iPad is one of the best tablets you can buy right now, you can really take things to another level with the tablet when you start to combine it with some essential accessories. One of the best accessories for iPad is going to be the Apple Pencil 2, which is great for jotting down notes, precision editing for photos, and drawing. Although this accessory can cost quite a bit, coming in at $129, you can now get it for a steal with a recent discount that drops the price to just $89 for a limited time.

What's great about the Apple Pencil 2?

Despite there being a wide variety of different stylus options, the Apple Pencil 2 still remains one of the best options nearly five years after its initial release. When it comes to features, the Apple Pencil 2 delivers an incredible and natural writing experience thanks to the tip's pressure sensitivity. The stylus also makes work easy and quick thanks to a double tap command that can enable actions, making easier to get more things done without setting the stylus down.

Perhaps one of the best highlights of the Pencil 2 is its ability to store magnetically on the side of compatible iPads, while also charging at the same time. The stylus is compatible with some of the latest models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini. So if you've been thinking about buying a new stylus, be sure to grab this deal while you still can. Also be sure to check out other Apple products on sale during Black Friday.