Apple Pencil 2 $89 $129 Save $40 This is the best stylus you can get for your iPad. It offers impressive pressure sensitivity which is great for artists, and can connect magnetically to the iPad for storage and charging. You can now save $40 off the Apple Pencil for a limited time, bringing it down to one of its lowest prices in quite some time. $89 at Amazon

The Apple Pencil 2 is one of the best iPad styluses available thanks to its sleek size, excellent weight, pressure sensitivity, and how it magnetically connects to compatible iPads for charging and storage. Of course, this option doesn't come cheap, with the retail price coming in at $129.

With that said, we've found an incredible deal on the Apple Pencil 2 that knocks $40 off, bringing it down to a more affordable $89. Of course, this price isn't cheap by any means, but if you're someone that want to use their stylus for more, this is going to be the perfect option for you.

What's great about the Apple Pencil 2?

It's been five years since the release of the Apple Pencil 2. Yet it still remains the best option for someone that wants to jot down notes, sketch some images, or just take things to a higher level with regard to their art and productivity.

While one of the main selling points is the pressure sensitivity offered by the stylus, you can also use double tap commands to enable actions that will allow you to get more done without setting the Pencil down. Of course, you also get magnetic storage and charging on compatible iPads like the recent iterations of the Pro, Air, and Mini.

Although there are cheaper solutions here, you won't find a more complete package than the Apple Pencil 2. And now, for a limited time, you can save $40 off the retail price, which brings it down to one of its lowest prices in months.