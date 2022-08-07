Is the Apple Pencil 2 waterproof? Does it have an IP rating?

The Apple Pencil 2 is an artist’s best friend. It offers pressure sensitivity, shading support, double-tap shortcuts, and many more smarts. It’s the ideal tool for creators who use their great iPads as canvases to express their artistic ideas. That’s not to mention that iPadOS 16 will introduce the Freeform app in late 2022 — which fully supports the Apple Pencil. Those brainstorming their thoughts will get to reflect them through the precise tip that the Pencil packs. Now you must be wondering — is the Apple Pencil 2 waterproof? Does it have an IP rating? Here’s everything you need to know about this particular matter.

Is the Apple Pencil 2 waterproof?

Let’s start by clearing a very common misconception. Some Apple products (such as recent iPhones) are water resistant — rather than waterproof. This means they’re capable of resisting water to a certain degree, based on several factors. Down the road, this resistance may wear away depending on how and where you use your device.

The Apple Pencil 2 is neither waterproof nor officially water resistant. Apple doesn’t mention an IP rating for it. So while it may survive water splashes, we advise you to keep it away from a direct liquid stream. If you want to clean it, there’s no harm in using a damp, soft cloth to wipe its body gently. Though, I’d be more careful with the sensitive tip.

If you accidentally drop your Apple Pencil 2 in a water container, quickly pick it up and wrap it with a dry cloth. Don’t use a hair dryer or a heater — as these could damage its internals, particularly the battery. Another wise idea is avoiding attaching it to an iPad until it fully dries on its own. You wouldn’t want to trigger the magnetic charging mechanism while it’s wet — just in case.

