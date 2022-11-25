Both Apple Pencil models are currently on sale, and you can save up to $40. This is a limited-time Black Friday deal, so act fast before it expires.

The iPhone maker revealed the first Apple Pencil back in 2015. It's a smart stylus designed to help iPad users make the most out of their tablets. The company then launched the second-gen model, introducing several improvements in the process. If you've been eyeing either of the two smart styli, we have some great news for you. Both Apple Pencil models are currently discounted, thanks to the Black Friday sale event. You can now save $20 and $40 on the first- and second-gen models respectively. Act fast, as these deal will expire very soon, and they may run out of stock even before then.

Apple Pencil 2 Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) $89 $129 Save $40 The Apple Pencil 2 works with newer iPad Pro models, iPad Air 4, and iPad Mini 6 and later models. So if you like to draw and need professional-level pressure sensitivity, there is no better option than this smart stylus. $89 at Amazon

Apple Pencil (1st Gen) $79 $99 Save $20 The Apple Pencil lets you draw and write on the big canvas of the iPad. It's pressure sensitive and offers tilt support. This model charges through the iPad's Lightning port. $79 at Amazon

During this limited-time sale event, you can buy the Apple Pencil 2 for just $89. If your iPad is compatible with the first-gen model instead, then you can also save on a unit and grab it for $79. Discounts on Apple products don't come by often, especially significant ones. So if you have been contemplating this purchase for a while, now is the best time to go for it. You may not find a similar deal again anytime in the next twelve months, if ever.

Which Apple Pencil model will you be buying, and what will you be using it for? Let us know in the comments section below.