Which Apple Pencil should you buy?

If you plan to buy an iPad, then Apple Pencils may be of interest to you. These excellent styluses from Apple offer iPad users some advanced features, including precise input, replaceable tips, tilt sensitivity, and much more. Though, right now, the Cupertino firm sells three different Apple Pencil models, each catering to a certain category of customers. As a result, finding the right pick may be confusing for many people. Worry not, however, as we will be breaking down all three Apple Pencil variants to help you figure out which one works best for you and your premium tablet.

Apple Pencil 1

The Apple Pencil 1 launched first for $99, and it works with older and lower-end iPads. The compatibility list includes:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 1 and 2

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad Air 3

iPad Mini 5

iPad 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10

This Apple Pencil has a removable cap that reveals its Lightning connector. Through it, you get to charge it or pair it to a supported iPad. Considering that the iPad 10 has a USB Type-C port, however, you will need a dongle to use this Apple Pencil with this particular iPad.

In terms of features, the Apple Pencil 1 offers pixel-perfect precision, low latency, tilt sensitivity, and pressure sensitivity. So you miss out on attaching magnetically, wireless pairing and charging, hover support on iPad Pro, double-tap gestures, and engraving availability.

The Apple Pencil 1 is a no-brainer for iPad, iPad Air 3, iPad Mini 5, and older iPad Pro models. It's precise, responsive, pressure-sensitive, and features tilt support.

Apple Pencil 2

The Apple Pencil 2 then launched for $129, with support for newer and higher-end iPads. These models include:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3, 4, 5, and 6

iPad Pro 11-inch 1, 2, 3, and 4

iPad Air 4 and 5

iPad Mini 6

This Apple Pencil variant retires the removable cap and charging connector in favor of a wireless pairing and charging mechanism. If you opt for an Apple Pencil 2, you get to take advantage of pixel-perfect precision, low latency, tilt sensitivity, pressure sensitivity, attaching magnetically, wireless pairing and charging, hover support on iPad Pro, double-tap gestures, and engraving availability.

As a result, the Apple Pencil 2 is the highest-end, most feature-packed stylus from the company, as it offers the most advanced functionalities available across the line.

Ideal for drawing, writing, and notation the Apple Pencil 2 is a sleek and stylish accessory capable of connecting magnetically to the side of your iPad for safekeeping and charging wirelessly. The Apple Pencil 2 does have limited compatibility, so check that your iPad is suited to this stylus before picking one up.

Apple Pencil (USB-C)

Lastly, the Apple Pencil (USB-C) launched as an affordable model for $79. Though, note that you won't be able to buy it until early November. This model supports iPads with USB-C ports, including:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3, 4, 5, and 6

iPad Pro 11-inch 1, 2, 3, and 4

iPad Air 4 and 5

iPad Mini 6

iPad 10

Though, while the Apple Pencil (USB-C) is the latest model available, it's far from being the highest-end one. For starters, the cap returns, but this time it just slides to reveal a USB-C port for pairing and charging. The full feature list includes pixel-perfect precision, low latency, tilt sensitivity, attaching magnetically, and hover support on iPad Pro. So you miss out on pressure sensitivity, wireless pairing and charging, double-tap gestures, and engraving availability.

Which Apple Pencil should you buy?

As you can see, each of these Apple Pencil models has a certain specialty. If you're looking for the best, most feature-packed variant, then the Apple Pencil 2 is the one to grab. If you're seeking the most affordable model out there, then the Apple Pencil USB-C should serve you well. Otherwise, if you care about pressure sensitivity and don't want to spend a fortune, then the Apple Pencil 1 acts as a mid-range option. Though, before buying any of these styluses, make sure that your iPad model is compatible with it.