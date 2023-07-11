Prime Day has arrived, and so have the excellent Apple deals. Whether you're looking for a new iPad or Apple Watch, there are some huge discounts available. Notably, though, Amazon is also selling some official Apple accessories, including the Apple Pencil 2, for a fraction of their price.

Apple Pencil 2

The Apple Pencil 2 is arguably the best iPad stylus available. Not only does it pair and charge wireless through the newer iPads' magnetic edge, but it also packs some advanced technologies. These include palm rejection, tilt support, tap controls, and pressure sensitivity. This makes it an excellent accessory for those who illustrate and take handwritten notes alike.

Typically, the Apple Pencil 2 has a whopping $129 price tag. Though, if you act fast and claim this Prime Day deal, you can save big and own a unit for just $89. Deals as significant don't come by often, and it surely won't be lasting for long. Though, make sure your iPad model is compatible before committing to the purchase.

Apple Pencil 1

If you have one of the older or lower-end iPads, then this is the Apple Pencil variant to buy. Fortunately, it's also currently discounted, and you can invest in a unit for just $79. That's assuming you buy one before this limited-time Prime Day deal expires. Just like the Apple Pencil 2, it supports tilt and pressure sensitivity, allowing you to doodle and jot down your thoughts in a precise manner.

Though, unlike the higher-end model, the Apple Pencil 2 pairs and charges through your iPad's Lightning port. If you have an iPad 10 (with USB Type-C), then worry not. Apple has also included a Lightning to USB-C adapter in its box. So you can buy the Apple Pencil 1 and pair it straight away, without needing to invest in adapters or accessories separately.

The Apple Pencil 1 and 2 are certainly two of the best iPad input devices one could buy. And with these Prime Day deals, you can own a unit while saving tens of dollars in the process. What's so great about these two styluses is them being future-proof. That's because they both feature replaceable tips. So no matter how quickly you degrade the included tip, you'll always be able to unscrew it and insert a fresh one. Just make sure you confirm your iPad model's compatibility before picking one of the two Apple Pencil models.