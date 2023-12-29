Key Takeaways Apple is making efforts to improve its gaming capabilities on Macs, but still has a long way to go before becoming the platform of choice for serious gamers.

Although it's certainly possible to play certain high-end games on Apple Macs, the platform still isn't the most desirable when it comes to playing the latest AAA games on your PC hardware. While the silicon chips boast respectable specifications, they still fall behind the latest offerings from other vendors, especially since many gaming titles don't even offer native support for Cupertino's hardware. Apple is looking to remedy this problem to some extent through a Game Porting Toolkit (GPTK), but it's clear that there's still a long way to go before Macs become the platform of choice for gamers. In a new interview, Apple executives have now outlined some efforts to make its hardware and software a force to be reckoned with in the AAA gaming space.

In an interview with Inverse, Apple's Mac product marketing manager, Gordon Keppel, touted certain Mac-specific capabilities, insisting that a great gaming experience is underscored by a performant system that doesn't run hot during a gaming session:

We've got Mac-specific features that you don't find on every other system like our displays, our speaker systems. So when I'm sitting in front of a system that is performant, it looks great, it sounds great, it doesn't get incredibly hot — that is a great gaming experience! [...] Apple silicon has changed all that. Now, every Mac that ships with Apple silicon can play AAA games pretty fantastically. Apple silicon has been transformative of our mainstream systems that got tremendous boosts in graphics with M1, M2, and now with M3.

Indeed, Apple has been competing directly in the AAA gaming space lately. It's recent silicon chips support hardware-accelerated ray-tracing and mesh shading. The company has also worked towards building a unified hardware platform where it's easier to build a game for Mac and then have it run on other platforms. This is an approach that Microsoft also tried with its Windows ecosystem through the Universal Windows Platform (UWP).

Apple is seemingly invested in the idea of AAA gaming on Macs to the extent that gaming capabilities of an upcoming chip are discussed internally even before the hardware has entered the development phase. Doug Brooks from the Mac product marketing team further emphasized that:

Gaming was fundamentally part of the Apple silicon design. Before a chip even exists, gaming is fundamentally incorporated during those early planning stages and then throughout development. I think, big picture, when we design our chips, we really look at building balanced systems that provide great CPU, GPU, and memory performance. Of course, [games] need powerful GPUs, but they need all of those features, and our chips are designed to deliver on that goal. If you look at the chips that go in the latest consoles, they look a lot like that with integrated CPU, GPU, and memory.

Similarly, Dynamic Caching is yet another recent feature designed to enhance the overall gaming experience on a Mac. It optimizes resource allocation, leading to more efficiency on the GPU side and better performance and higher framerates in the game being played. Keppel further emphasized that this unified memory allocation has been foundational to the Macs since the M1 chip, and puts it leaps and bounds ahead of a traditional Windows PC. Similarly, Game Mode can also prioritize a game in terms of GPU and CPU resource allocation, along with doubling the Bluetooth sampling rate for a more immersive experience when leveraging wireless headsets.

However, developer support is crucial when constructing a gaming platform for the masses. Talking about game distribution, Apple's managers noted that:

It’s our ongoing mission to continue investing in the success of the global developer community who are really just transforming what’s possible on our products that we love, and we’re constantly listening to feedback and looking for ways to improve the App Store. [...] For me, it’s an indication of how much there is available because you have all of these different distribution models that developers can choose. Whether this is the Mac App Store or whether this is Steam or whether this is [Apple] Arcade or whether this is something else that they want to do, I think the Mac comes with open arms, and the more content we have the more it benefits literally everyone involved.

Apple is also hoping that developers and publishers will realize that there is a significant number of people who utilize a Mac for their gaming needs. The company will also focus on getting new games on its platform faster, with recent examples of this approach being Lies of P and Baldur's Gate 3. That said, transforming Macs into a paradise for gamers is more of a long-term ambition spread out across multiple years, with Apple's software marketing manager Leland Martin stating that the company is innovating at "tremendous pace" and that all the pieces of the puzzle are coming together when you observe its strategy at a macro level. It remains to be seen if this approach can bring in more serious gamers to the platform apart from the casual gaming crowd too.