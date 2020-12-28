Pick up the Apple power adapter for $15 at Staples and get a quality charge

I know what you’re thinking. Why on earth do I need an Apple power adapter? Why can’t I just pick up any adapter, or use the one you found in your junk drawer? I thought the same when I first saw the deal pop up. Sure, Apple is known for quality, but paying $15 for something I get for free with other devices seems silly.

That was until I did some research. First and foremost, many big manufacturers seem to be ditching the free adapters with newer phones, at least in some regions. Apple was one of the first to make the change, but now others are following suit. Also, when it comes to adapters, it turns out you’re getting what you paid for. A lot of third-party adapters have a lower build quality than an Apple power adapter. This can lead to minor issues, such as a poorer charge speed, but a poorly constructed adapter also has a chance of causing electrical issues. The last thing that anyone wants is an electrical meltdown!

This brings us to the Apple power adapter. This adapter has been taken apart and is known to be of great build quality, so you don’t have to worry about any mishaps. It’s also a really compact adapter to boot! Sure, my OnePlus Warp Charger is supposed to be the best thing to use with my OnePlus 8 Pro, but have you seen the size of it? It’s huge! The Apple adapter is much smaller, which means that it can actually fit in the outlet behind my bed. Of course, the Apple adapter can work with any wire that connects via USB, so you can use it to charge Android devices too! Some of the Staples reviews state the adapter is still a little big, but compared to most of the adapters I’ve seen, it’s on the smaller side.

Convinced yet? Normally $19, you can grab this quality adapter for just $15 at Staples. The item also comes with free shipping, or you can pick it up from a local Staples store if you need it today!