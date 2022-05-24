Apple comes out with Pride 2022 Watch Faces and Bands

For the past few years, Apple has been introducing Pride watch faces and bands in mid-late May. The company usually makes the announcement on the week of May 17 — The International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOT). This year, the Cupertino tech giant delayed their release by a week or so, but the wait is finally over. Users running watchOS 8.6 and iOS 15.5 can express their Pride on their Apple Watches — through the newly added faces. Those interested in getting their hands on the matching, special edition bands can order them from the Online Apple Store starting today. The company will start shipping them to customers on May 26.

In celebration of Pride month this June, Apple is releasing two new Pride Edition bands with dynamic Pride watch faces in support of the global LGBTQ+ community and equality movement. This year’s Pride Edition Sport Loop showcases a color gradient with the word “pride” woven directly into the band.

Apple Watch Pride Faces

If you have a supported Apple Watch, you will receive a notification highlighting the arrival of the new “Pride Threads” face. Those with an Apple Watch Nike Edition will get an exclusive rainbow-colored Bounce face, as well. The Pride Threads face only offers background customizations, allowing you to choose between white and black. Apart from a floating digital clock, the face doesn’t display any information or complications.

Pride Bands

As for the bands, Apple has gone for threaded Sport Loops this time around. They incorporate either white or black with the rest of the colors. The new bands show off the word pride in a cursive font that has a 3D look to it. This year’s Pride bands are compatible with all Apple Watch models and cost $49 each.

What do you think of this year’s Pride watch faces and bands? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Apple Newsroom