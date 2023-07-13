Amazon Prime Day is about to wrap up, which means you have a limited window to take advantage of Apple's best deals. From AirPods to MacBooks, the tech stalwart is offering up many of its devices for as much as 25% off, which is a rarity since the company doesn't often discount its products. We've rounded up the best deals we've found, so you can grab them before prices start to go back up. If you're lucky, some of these deals might last through the Prime Day deluge.

Apple MacBook Prime Day deals

Prime Day has brought us excellent deals on MacBook Air and Pro models, and we are crossing our fingers that some of these savings will last after the clock chimes midnight. Currently, you can grab the MacBook Air (2020) for a whopping $25% off at $750. You can also get a sneaky 8% discount on the MacBook Air (2023) but only in the Space Gray model. MacBook Pros are also on sale, with the 14.2-inch going for 10% off and the 16.2-inch for 8% off.

Apple MacBook Air (2023) $1199 $1299 Save $100 The MacBook Air (2023) is powered by the Apple M2 chip with an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, minimum 256GB of disk space, 8GB of RAM, and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. $1199 at Amazon (15 inches)

Source: Apple Apple MacBook Air (2020) $750 $999 Save $249 The MacBook Air (2020) is a couple of years old, but it's still powered by Apple's mighty M1 chipset. The base model packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage, and you can get it for $249 off right now. $750 at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro (2023) $1799 $1999 Save $200 The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023) models are the top-of-the-line right now. They offer boosted M2 Pro and M2 Max chips and other premium peripherals. They're still expensive, but you can save around $200 on both models. $2299 at Amazon (16 inches) $1799 at Amazon (14 inches)

Apple AirPods Prime Day deals

AirPods have flown off the shelves this Prime Day, to nobody's surprise. While the AirPods 3 aren't available at a discount any longer, the rest of the series has held tight to deal prices. The AirPods 2 are greatly discounted at $99, and the AirPods Pro 2 made an appearance on day two of Prime Day at 20% off. Finally, select colors of the AirPods Max (Space Gray and Silver) have dipped below $455 for an 18% discount.

Apple AirPods 2 $90 $129 Save $39 If you want to snag the largest deal and get the most bang for your buck, consider Apple's iconic AirPods 2, which are now available for $90. While they may not come with fancy features, they are easy to use and sound pretty good, which makes the deal pretty stellar. $90 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2 $199 $249 Save $50 The AirPods Pro 2 pack in plenty of features, including ANC, Dolby Atmos content, and wireless charging, which are all rare in the wireless earbuds space. They are currently $199, which is a great deal as Apple products typically don't go on sale as often as other brands. $199 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max $450 $549 Save $99 Just like the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max come with ANC and Dolby Atmos support. However, the Max variant offers more audio immersion, thanks to its larger size and over-ear cups. You can now save almost $100 on a pair of Space Gray or Silver AirPods. $450 at Amazon

Apple iPad Prime Day deals

iPad deals were also popular this Prime Day, and there are three discounts you can still take advantage of. The Apple iPad (2021) is still available for 24% off both colors when equipped with 64GB of storage and 17% off when supplied with 256GB. The iPad Mini 6 is also 24% off but just for the Purple and Space Gray models. Down the windy path of discounts, you can get 18% off the Mini 6 in Pink, but only if you equip it with 256GB of storage space for $530. You can find another super subtle 5% off deal on the iPad Pro 12.9 inch model when you select either color and 128 GB of storage.

Source: Apple Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) $250 $329 Save $79 With the powerful A13 chip, the iPad packs in quite a performance. Plus, you get a 10-hour battery life to keep that performance up for almost a day's use. This affordable iPad will be a great addition if you're already in the Apple ecosystem. However, the thick bezels may make it look a little outdated. $250 at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini 6 $380 $499 Save $119 The iPad Mini 6 is the best small tablet Apple has ever made. It combines the very best of the larger iPad Pro, with the portable form factor that the rest of the iPad range is missing. While it launched at an expensive price point, you can find it now for $119 for a limited time. $380 at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) $1049 $1099 Save $50 The new M2-powered iPad Pro not only has the most powerful mobile chip in the world, but it also has a gorgeous Mini LED panel that gets bright and bold. $1049 at Amazon

Apple Watch Prime Day deals

Counting down, we have deals on the Apple Watch Series, which, like the discounts that have come before it, have turned a bit labyrinthine. At the front of the pack is the Apple Watch Series 8 with a wonderful 30% discount on the 41mm and a 28% discount on the 45mm. You can also find a few remaining deals on the Apple Watch Ultra, which is offering a 6% discount on select colors.