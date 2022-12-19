Apple is reportedly working on new monitors, one of those being an update to its Pro Display XDR display. The company also has more in the pipeline.

Apple released a lot of products this year like clockwork, refreshing its smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more. One segment that was a bit light was its computing segment, where many expected a new MacBook Pro laptop featuring an M2 SoC, alongside new desktop computers. Unfortunately, due to delays, we can now expect that in 2023, but it looks like Apple could also be working on new monitors for the future.

According to a new report, Apple is working on "multiple" new monitors with one of those being a successor to the Apple Pro Display XDR that was released in 2019. As far as other monitors go, there aren't really too many details at this point. Although there is the likelihood of the upcoming monitors to feature Apple SoC, similar to the Studio Display that released earlier in the year.

The Pro Display XDR is Apple's top of the line display, coming in at 32-inches and featuring an impressive resolution coming in at 6K. When it comes to brightness, you're looking at a monitor that can get as bright as 1,600 nits and offers a sustained brightness of 1,000 nits. The monitor has a wide viewing angle, and it is capable of supporting up to 10-bit color.

Furthermore, it has 576 full array local dimming zones and dual ambient light sensors for True Tone technology. The rear packs a unique design and has 4 USB-C ports in total, with one of the ports being Thunderbolt 3 compatible. While a lot of the specifications on this monitor are impressive, the price is an eye watering $5,000 for the base model. Not to mention you still need to buy the stand separately, which costs $1000.

For those that want an Apple display but want to pay a little less, the company does offer an alternative with the Studio Display. The Studio Display is the company's most recent display to come to market, featuring a 27-inch screen and is powered by an A13 processor, giving it features like Spatial Audio, Center Stage, and Siri. The Apple Studio Display comes in at $1,600 for the base model.

If the above reports are accurate, we should be seeing a new Pro Display XDR in the near future, along with some other options. While we don't know when these displays will surface, but the source states that the Pro Display XDR could arrive after the release of the new Mac Pro, since the computer is in the more advanced stages of development. As for the other models, not much is known, but there are sure to be updates as it gets closer to release.

Source: Bloomberg