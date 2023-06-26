Following the recent announcement of its Vision Pro mixed reality headset, Apple is said to be working on a slew of products to be launched over the next year or so. That includes the iPhone 15 lineup which is expected to debut later this year alongside two Apple Watch Series 9 models and the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra. In addition to that, Apple is believed to be working on a series of MacBooks, iMacs, iPads, and a host of other products.

MacBooks are always among the best laptops you can buy at any price, and Apple is expected to refresh its MacBook Pro lineup with the M3 chip in the coming months. That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who says that the company is developing an M3 13-inch MacBook Pro under the codename J504, as well as 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros (codenamed J514 and J516) powered by the M3 Pro and M3 Max.

Apart from the Pro models, Apple is also working on at least two new MacBook Airs codenamed J613 and J615. In addition, two iPad Pros with OLED screens (codenamed J717 and J720) and a base iPad Air (codenamed J507) are also in the works. Apple is also said to developing new 24-inch iMacs with model numbers J433 and J434, but more interestingly, the company is said to be working on an iMac with a "screen over 30 inches." There are no details about any of these devices for now, but we'll hopefully learn more about them in the months ahead.

Alongside the aforementioned devices, there are a host of other products that are said to be in early development. That includes the third-generation AirPods Pro, which will succeed the existing model launched last year. In addition, there's an array of smart home devices in development, including smart displays and an Apple TV set-top box with improved hardware. Apple is also working on at least two other mixed reality headsets, including the successor to the first-gen Vision Pro and a cheaper model aimed at mainstream consumers. However, those aren't expected to be released before 2025.