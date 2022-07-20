Apple highlights how its products help users focus on their health

In almost every single keynote, Apple dedicates a few minutes to talk about health. The company encourages users to take their health more seriously. That’s by continuously providing upgraded hardware and software that help people keep track of the relevant metrics. Every now and then, we read headlines about the Apple Watch notifying unsuspecting users about certain health conditions. That’s not to mention its Fall Detection feature that automatically calls emergency services when you slip.

Later this year, watchOS 9 will support medication reminders, and iOS 16 will include the Fitness app for non-watch users. Additionally, Apple actively works with health organizations to help make advances in medical researches. Today, the company has shared a report on how it’s empowering people with their health information. Jeff Williams — Apple’s chief operating officer — shares:

We believe passionately that technology can play a role in improving health outcomes and encouraging people to live a healthier day, and we are excited about the many ways users are benefiting from our health and fitness features, and by the ways third-party developers, institutions, and organizations are using Apple technology to advance health and science. Our vision for the future is to continue to create science-based technology that equips people with even more information and acts as an intelligent guardian for their health, so they’re no longer passengers on their own health journey. Instead, we want people to be firmly in the driver’s seat with meaningful, actionable insights.

With Apple continuing to focus its efforts on health, users now get to store over 150 types of relevant data in the Health app. Additionally, more than 800 institutions now offer health record storage on iPhone. That’s not to mention Apple’s HealthKit APIs — which make it easy for developers to build apps revolving around users’ health data. You can read the full report on Apple Newsroom, linked below.

