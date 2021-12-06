Here are the Apple products rumored for 2022: iPads, Macs, and more

2021 has been a year packed with Apple products. We saw the new MacBook Pro 2021, Apple Watch Series 7, iPhone 13 lineup, and much more. The year has almost ended, and we aren’t expecting any new hardware from the company in 2021. However, rumors have surfaced regarding next year’s releases. They highlight some of the expected specifications of upcoming Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches in 2022.

Macs

According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman (via MacRumors), we’re expecting Apple to release five new Macs in 2022. These models will likely include:

A high-end iMac powered by Apple’s system-on-chip (SoC).

A completely redesigned MacBook Air powered by Apple’s “M2” chip.

An upgraded Mac Mini.

An upgraded entry-level MacBook Pro.

A Mac Pro powered by Apple’s SoC.

Apart from the listed specifications, the rumors don’t share much regarding the upcoming Macs. Apple released fully revamped MacBook Pro models this year — which feature more ports, as well. It’s unclear whether the new MacBook Air will follow the same design language and have a notch or not. The newsletter doesn’t mention if the upgraded entry-level MacBook Pro will have a Touch Bar either.

iPads

MacRumors has also shared that Gurman’s newsletter mentions some potential updates coming to the iPad. If these rumors materialize, we could be seeing a redesigned iPad Pro with wireless charging support in 2022. The newsletter also mentions that there could be upgrades to the iPad Air and the affordable iPad. The rumors don’t share much regarding what to expect in terms of design and specs, but it’s likely that Apple will be releasing updated models of these devices. Initial rumors had pointed towards a redesigned affordable iPad with thinner bezels and a bigger display for this year. However, that turned out to be false. It’s yet to be seen if next year’s affordable iPad will adopt the iPad Air’s design or not. Apple is also expected to be sticking to LCD displays on the iPad Air for the time being.

Apple Watches

Finally, MacRumors has also highlighted the Apple Watch 2022 lineup rumors, stated in Mark’s newsletter. Apple is expected to release an updated version of the SE model next year. The company doesn’t usually release SE device upgrades yearly. Considering the last Apple Watch SE was introduced last year, it’s possible that the Cupertino giant will release a new one in 2022.

The report additionally shares some details about a brand new, rugged Apple Watch model. This watch is said to be more durable and resistant to scratches, dents, and falls. This model would be aimed at athletes who find current Apple Watches too fragile for the sports they practice. Apple currently sells a Nike edition of its smartwatch. However, it features the same durability and overall design of regular Apple Watches. It’s unclear whether the potential rugged, “Sports” edition would replace the Nike lineup or not.

Apple typically releases new Macs around October, iPads in March and September, and Apple Watches in September — during the iPhone event. We could see some of the rumored, upgraded products around these months, if Apple sticks to its usual annual release schedule.

Which 2022 Apple product are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments section below.