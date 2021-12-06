Apple pushes back on letting developers inform users of alternative payment options for IAPs in Russia

Apple is no stranger to antitrust lawsuits at this point. The company has been sued by several entities for its monopolistic practices in the past few years. Most notably, the Cupertino-based corporation is criticized for its high App Store commission fees. That’s in addition to the fact that developers aren’t allowed to mention or link to any other external payment methods. Back in August, Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) gave Apple until September 30 to allow developers to link to third-party billing services. The FAS warned the company that it would be fined based on its revenue in Russia if it doesn’t comply by the deadline. Apple is now attempting to challenge this request by taking legal action against the FAS.

RT reports (via MacRumors) that Apple is attempting to challenge the request made by Russia’s FAS by taking it to court. The request to “stop abuse in the market” was made back in August. The Cupertino giant has missed the September 30 deadline and is trying to dodge the consequences by taking legal action. Apple currently makes up to 30% of every purchase done through its billing system. Additionally, developers aren’t allowed to mention to users that certain digital goods are available for a cheaper price tag on their websites. The company uses people’s privacy and safety as an excuse to why it doesn’t allow references to third-party billing methods. In October, Russia’s antitrust watchdog launched proceedings against Apple for not altering its App Store guidelines.

Last week, we shared that Apple might be planning to collect a commission fee from developers for every purchase initiated from an iOS app, even if the payment is done through a third-party’s website. It’s unclear what the resolutions of these piling antitrust cases will look like. However, it’s very clear that Apple isn’t willing to give up the 15-30% commission fees it collects without a fight.

